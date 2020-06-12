Danish Universal robots join forces with Asia Integrated Machine Inc for growing Philippines demand

Universal Robots, a Danish manufacturer of smaller flexible industrial collaborative robot arms, based in Odense announced in an official statement regarding their latest cooperation in the Philippines with Asia Integrated Machine, Inc. (“AIM”). AIM, a leading machinery and automation solutions supplier, provides a one-stop solution for manufacturing firms, including processing, weighing, packaging, inspection, conveying, palletising and warehousing.

The partnership will see AIM deploy and offer customised automation solutions comprising end-effectors and accessories for UR’s collaborative robots (cobots).

Shermine Gotfredsen, General Manager, Southeast Asia and Oceania at Universal Robots, says: “The Philippines is an important market for us, with strong adoption of UR cobots in the electronics, automotive and F&B industries that has surpassed our expectations. We see further potential for the country as it trails behind its regional counterparts in automation adoption. The International Federation of Robotics ranked Philippines among the lowest in the region for automation adoption with a robot density of three industrial robots installed per 10,000 employees in 2016, behind Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia with robot density of 488 units, 45 units and 34 units each.

The Philippines needs to seize automation opportunities to stay competitive and avoid losing ground to its neighbours. We are committed to supporting local businesses adopt our cobot solutions, working closely with our partners in the Philippines to make automation accessible to all. We offer free seminars and technical workshops on cobots in the Philippines and welcome local companies to learn how cobot technology can benefit their businesses.”

AIM is UR’s second channel partner in the Philippines. UR aims to work closely with AIM to help more businesses remain competitive through automation by improving productivity and performance quality.

Albert W. Wang, AIM President, says: “AIM focuses on meeting customers’ changing needs for new equipment and technology to address growing manufacturing challenges, such as rising operational and manpower costs. We wanted to be part of the UR family due to its extensive experience in automated and collaborative assembly operations which will certainly revolutionise our automation offerings to clients.

Our work with companies such as Nestlé, Unilever and Jollibee Foods Corp puts us in the best position to ensure current and potential UR end-users can integrate their UR cobots with cutting-edge tools to suit their specific business needs. We are confident this will also allow us to expand our customer base and support automation needs of firms in several sectors.”