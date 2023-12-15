Photo exhibition by former Finnish journalist displayed in Bangkok

A photo exhibition, “All Over the World with Rauli Virtanen” by former journalist and foreign correspondent Rauli Virtanen is displayed at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand (FCCT) in Bangkok.

Its opening night was held on Thursday, 14 December 2023 at FCCT. Ambassador of Finland H.E. Jyri Järviaho together with Panu Wongcha-um Senior correspondent for Reuters Bangkok and Past President at The Foreign Correspondents’​ Club of Thailand met Virtanen himself as joining the event.

According to Embassy of Finland in Bangkok, the photos presented in the exhibition were also included in Virtane’s new book, “Rauli Virtanen here: Encounters from Vietnam to Ukraine” (“Täällä Rauli Virtanen; kohtaamisia Vietnamista Ukrainaan”)

“All Over the World with Rauli Virtanen” will be displayed at FCCT until 14 January 2024.

Source: Embassy of Finland in Bangkok