Exhibition and media forum about “How do journalists cover the news?” held in Philippines

A photo exhibition about “How do journalists cover the news?” was opened to celebrate the World Press Freedom Day on 6 May 2023 at the second floor of SM City Davao Annex along Ecoland in Davao City, the Philippines and will run until 10 May 2023.

This year’s theme as defined by UNESCO is “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”

According to MindaNews, there was also a media forum on the same theme held at the Holy Cross of Davao College.

Adrian Adalin, senior reporter of ABS-CBN, Ariel Sebellino, Executive Director of the Philippine Press Institute, and Antonio Peralta, Embassy of Finland Honorary Consul and interim chair of the Davao Citizens Media Council gave messages at the forum.

The event organizers are the Asian Center for Journalism, Mindanao Times, Holy Cross of Davao College, SM City Davao and Davao Light and Power Company.

