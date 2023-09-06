Polestar plans to release smartphone in China

The Swedish-Chinese EV maker, Polestar, plans to release a smartphone in combination with the launch of its first car in China in December.

“The phone will only be sold in China. There are no plans to sell it anywhere else,” says Polestar’s press officer, Theo Kjellberg, in a statement.

The phone is a collaboration with smartphone maker Xingji Meizu, which is owned by Geely. Chinese Geely is also co-founder of Polestar along with Swedish Volvo Cars.

According to Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath, the move is not primarily about gaining market share, but more about improving the user experience, he told CNBC.

“The Chinese electric car market is completely different. The Chinese customers expect a completely different technology in their car than in the West. Among other things, it is about the operating system and interaction with the phone,” Kjellberg adds.

Source: aftonbladet.se