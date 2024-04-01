Possible new air routes in Asia

Due to the current congestion in the existing flight paths the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Thailand, is discussing establishing new air routes with China and Laos,

On 29 March 2024 the President of Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Co Ltd, Nopasit Chakpitak, announced that the three nations have reached an agreement on possible new routes, and are now waiting for ICAO for approval.

Chakpitak also indicated that if these routes are approved then they might open as early as 2026.

Source: E Turbo News