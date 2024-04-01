Many jobs in Vietnamese wind project

During a conference between Denmark and Vietnam it was stated that it would be relatively easy for workers in the oil and gas industry to transfer to the off-shore wind industry.

The Danish company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) and the School of Electrical Engineering under Hanoi University of Science and Technology held a workshop recently discussing the different career opportunities in off-shore wind industry. During this workshop several experts concluded that the off-shore wind industry would create many jobs.

Especially when it comes to engineering, safety and working practices expert points to the fact that workers can easily transfer from for instance the oil and gas industry.

This is mentioned in particular due to the Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8), which has been approved, and is supposed to help Vietnam increase their off-shore wind from the current zero to 6GW by 2030.

