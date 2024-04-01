Easter Sunday in Bangkok 2024

On Easter Sunday March 31st, the Danish and Swedish pastors invited their communities to a joint service at Ruam Rudee soi 4, at the Danish newly acquired townhouse. To be honest, it was easy to find the soi, but not the house. About 30 persons arrived, the majority Danes and several kids in different ages.

If you remember your childhood’s services during Easter, they were mostly very boring, long and serious, at least for the younger generation.

Today, we can happily say that both Denmark and Sweden have very fun, easy going pastors, our dear Christa and Olof, both full of humour and not far from laughter.

The service included a group of children with mixed nationalities, playing and singing without showing any shyness and they had the audience in their hands. There were much laughing throughout the service, both Christa and Olof, in a very captivating way told us about the resurrection of Jesus, the gospel of this day.

The service finished with the “Last supper”, that almost all participants received , but Christa pointed out that it was absolutely not compulsory.

After some hymns in both Danish and Swedish the service was over. This was the first service taking place at Ruam Rudee, but will for sure, be followed by many more.

The service was followed by a buffet with Danish and Swedish delicacies, smoked and marinated salmon, potato salad, meatballs, pasta salad, bread and butter, plenty of healthy fruits, soft drinks, as well as cold Chang Beer and white wine. We also had the pleasure to listen to a the Danish saxophonist Jacob Dinesen and a keyboard player during the meal.

A very nice start of the Easter Sunday!