Danish delegation visits waste management site in Bangkok

by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

A delegation from the Danish Environment Protection Agency visited Thailand in order to discuss the cooperation between Denmark and Thailand regarding waste management improvement.

The Danish delegation met Thai partners and visited the waste bank in Kongtanu Subdistrict in Lopburi Province. The Counsellor on Circular Economy Martin Schneekloth along with the delegation gained knowledged into the challenges of Thailand and the current operations.

The goals for the future include implementing better data systems that support an EPR-law also called Extended Producer Responsibility law. The aim is to give the producers more accountability when it comes to waste handling.

Source: The Embassy of Denmark in Thailand

