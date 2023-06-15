Swedish Camfil launches global information drive to support indoor air quality expertise

The Swedish manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, Camfil, announced an information drive to support indoor air quality (IAQ) expertise.

Following the major wildfires in Canada, researchers are discussing the ‘smoke waves’ phenomenon related to wildfires, with these pollution effects to be experienced for decades to come and now a regular part of global challenges faced.

The Camfil’s global drive would clarify actionable support with specialists and information in order to create safer indoor air quality (IAQ) from wildfire air pollution.

According to a press release, it would provide specialized know-how to illuminate how wildfire smoke can be limited in terms of indoor air exposure.

The main goal of the drive is to help reduce the risks and impacts by air pollution to humans and buildings, globally.

Source: My News Desk