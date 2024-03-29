Scandinavian and Southeast Asian countries win medals at brewing awards

115 medals were awarded to winners from Cambodia, China, Finland, Norway, Taiwan, Thailand, USA, UK and Czech Republic at the International Brewing & Cider Awards. A panel of 38 international judges deliberated their decision for three days before awarding the winners. The distribution of awards was led by Chair of Beer judging, Rob McCaig and Chair of Cider Judging, Gabe Cook.

The 30 gold beer medal winners included Tsingtao Brewery from China and Chang from Thailand. Furthermore, Japan’s Isekado Brewery, Kirin Holdings Co. and Spring Valley Brewery won six gold medals total. Finland’s Lepola Drinks and Norway’s OmCider AS and Aide A/S won three gold medals in the cider competition.

All winners of either gold, silver or bronze medals will receive their medals at the Official Awards Ceremony on 1 May 2024 at The Guildhall in London. Furthermore, 12 trophy winners will be announced.

The brewing industry Oscars date back to 1886 and were hosted in Manchester this year at the Depot Mayfield. The awards took place over three days from 19-21 March 2024 and as a new initiative this year, the awards were accompanied by a public festival.

