China’s green innovation recognized by Norwegian Professor

The Norwegian Professor Dr. Carl F. Fey praised the development China has made in green innovation. He spoke about this at the annual Boao Forum conference.

The focus at this years Boao Forum, which was held from 26 to 29 March 2024, was on globally shared challenges, concerns and responsibilities. That is why Dr. Carl F. Fey, a professor of strategy at BI Norwegian Business School, decided to highlight the big steps that China has made in green innovation:

“China has really been making impressive progress when it comes to the green transition and that’s where China and countries like Norway, where I’m from, could collaborate in the future,” he says in an interview with China.org.

He also notes that if he had to comment on the state of the green development in China 10 years ago, then his answer would have been very different.

A rapport on the development in Asia was also released during the conference. It was named: Striding Towards Zero-Carbon Electricity Era and Bolstering Green Development in Asia.

In this rapport it showed that in 2022 China’s export of wind power an photovoltaic products collectively contributed to a reduction of approximately 2.83 billion tons in carbon emissions. This represents about 41% of the global carbon reduction during that same period.

Dr. Fey especially pointed to China’s role in solar cells exports and comments the following:

“Through working on focusing more on new quality productive forces, which means innovation, China is going to make even further contributions on the green transition moving forward,” he says.

Source: Shine