Danish microbrewery expands to Singapore

The Danish brewery Alefarm has entered an agreement with one of the leading Singaporean distributors of special beer to bars, cafes and restaurants in Singapore City. The agreement was announced in a written statement through the Firstnorth stock exchange, where the brewery is listed.

“Entering the Singaporean market is in line with our strategy to expand our exports to markets where the focus is on high quality and where the purchasing power follows,” said Kasper Tidemann, the CEO of Alefarm in the written announcement.