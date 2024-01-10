China / International relations / Norway

Sculpture celebrates 70 years of Sino-Norwegian relations

In celebration of the 70th anniversary of Sino-Norwegian diplomatic relations, a new sculpture was unveiled on Tuesday, January 9, in Harbin, China.

Measuring 0.5 meters in length, 1 meter in width, and 2 meters in height, the sculpture, created by Norwegian artist Arne Maeland, now graces a sculpture park in Harbin’s Hulan District.

Norwegian Ambassador to China, Signe Brudeset, emphasized the significance of cultural exchange in fostering strong bilateral ties between Norway and China. She highlighted the sculptures role in building bridges and enhancing mutual understanding between the two nations.

To commemorate this milestone, the ambassador revealed plans for a series of economic and cultural exchange activities throughout the year. These initiatives aim to further strengthen the longstanding diplomatic relationship between Norway and China.

Source: english.news.cn

