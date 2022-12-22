Experience world class performers at the SIMC Winner’s Gala Conccert & Award Ceremony

Embassy of Finland in Singapore reminds you not to forget to follow the SIMC Winner’s Gala Concert & Award Ceremony on Friday 23 December 2022 where classical music will be performed by world class performers from around the world.

Singapore International Music Competition (SIMC) is open to all young pianists and violinists under 30 years of age regardless of origin.

The competition aims to provide new and important music opportunities for all competition winners through scholarship awards, performance platforms and other various forms of media promotions such as CD and digital recordings

Should you not be able to attend the physical event, you should not fear, as it is possible to register for the live streamed event.

The Embassy thanks SIMC for visiting and sharing their music.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore

Register for live stream: https://www.facebook.com/SIMCSG

Read about the Singapore International Music Competition: https://simcsg.com/