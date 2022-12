The Embassy of Finland in Singapore has welcomed Irma Ylikangas as its new Counsellor for Innovation and Trade Affairs.

Irma has previously been working with Helsinki Partners in Singapore as a Business Advisor and cooperated with government organizations and companies within the spheres of smart cities and buildings.

The Embassy states Irma enjoys working with people and is looking forward deep diving into the Singaporean business- and investment ecosystem.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/FinnishEmbassySingapore