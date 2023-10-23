Ships collide and fuel ongoing conflict surrounding the South China Sea

A Chinese coast guard ship collided with a Philippine boat in the South China Sea on Sunday morning, October 24. The incident has added extra fuel to the already long-standing conflict in the area, between China and the Philippines.

The Philippine boat was caring supplies for troops stationed at sea, when it was blocked by the Chinese coast guard. The collision has now led both China and the Philippines to accuse each other of irresponsible behavior.

It is not the first time that there have been clashes at sea between the two countries in recent months. China believes it has sovereignty over the area, and has therefore blocked the Philippine supply boats on several occasions.

