Swedish lifestyle brand adopts Chinese live shopping trend

The Swedish lifestyle brand, Isbjörn of Sweden has joined forces with Streamify to develop a pilot for live video shopping in Europe. SGB media reports that Live video shopping is widely popular in Asia but the Chinese trend has slowly made its way to the other side of the world.

Streamify CEO Johan Klitkou explains, “Swedish retail has started to get the hang of it.”

”Live video shopping became popular in China at the beginning of the pandemic, and today generates around $200 billion a year, equivalent to 15-to-20 percent of China’s e-commerce. The phenomenon is also now growing rapidly in Sweden and several Swedish retail chains and brands, including Isbjörn, have embraced the live shopping trend” Johan Klitkou says.

According to Isbjörn of Sweden’s founder and CEO Maria Frykman, the new trend is a natural step forward for the brand and it is a new way of reaching its target customers. “This is a natural step for us as our e-commerce is a vital channel for Isbjörn, and we want to be at the forefront of the latest retail possibilities. Our customers are environmentally conscious parents who want sustainable and purposeful clothes,” she says.

“We want to present the clothes in their natural environment outdoors and being worn by active kids who love different outdoor activities, which gives a completely different dimension to being inspired and understanding the function of our garments. We believe that live video shopping will create greater engagement with our end consumer,” Maria Frykman adds.