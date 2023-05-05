WHO dismisses Danish senior scientist for sexual misconduct

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently announced its dismissal of a Danish senior scientist, Peter Ben Embarek, for sexual misconduct.

“Peter Ben Embarek was dismissed last year following findings of sexual misconduct against him that were substantiated by investigations, and corresponding disciplinary process,” said WHO spokesperson Marcia Poole.

According to Reuters, Poole said the cases that led to the dismissal occurred in 2015 and 2017. The agency was first made aware of them in 2018.

The WHO did not provide further details of the misconduct allegations.

Peter Ben Embarek is known for his role as the lead WHO representative on a trip to China in 2021 that aimed to investigate where COVID-19 came from.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/world/who-dismisses-lead-covid-origins-investigator-sexual-misconduct-2023-05-03/