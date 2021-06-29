Sweden supports Cambodia towards a circular economy

On 28 June, the Cambodian National Council for Sustainable Development of the Ministry of Environment launched the implementation of the National Strategic Plan and Action Plan for a circular economy with financial support from Sweden, Japan, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The strategy includes a forum to promote private sector participation in the transition towards a circular economy and all initiatives are taken to ensure that Cambodia can have a green, clean and secure future.

According to Say Sam Al, the Chairman of the National Council for Sustainable Development and Minister of Environment, the strategy and action plan for the circular economy is set in place to eliminate wastage of resources throughout the economic cycle and to maintain the cost of materials for as long as possible instead of wasting and disposing of them.

“The effective implementation of the circular economy strategy will ensure that all of us in the Kingdom of Cambodia can have a green, clean and secure future,” Say Sam Al said.

