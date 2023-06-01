Business in Asia / IT Telecom / Services / Singapore

Singapore Airlines to offer free unlimited inflight WiFi

- by Miabell Mallikka

Singapore Airlines says it will start offering free and unlimited inflight WiFi across all classes of travel from July 1.

The airline already offers free complimentary WiFi to passengers sitting in its Suites class, First Class and Business Class as well as for its top tier PPS Club members.

But according to the airline, all passengers will be able to enjoy unlimited free WiFi regardless of class of travel, on almost the entire Singapore Airlines fleet, from July 1.

“In today’s increasingly hyper-connected world, high-speed in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity is one of the most important requirements for our customers,” said Yeoh Phee Teik, SVP of customer experience.

Passengers sitting in Premium Economy and Economy will have to be members of the KrisFlyer program in order to access the free WiFi. If passengers aren’t members by the time they are boarding, they’ll still be able to sign up through a free online portal once on board.

