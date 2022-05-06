Singaporean politician to tackle climate action progress in Denmark

Singaporean politician, Grace Fu, who has been serving as the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment since 2020 will be in Copenhagen, Denmark from 12 to 13 May for the May Ministerial Meeting on Implementation which will mark the 30th Anniversary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This visit to Denmark will happen after she has visited Switzerland where she will attend the 51st St. Gallen Symposium to participate in a plenary session, titled “When Investors Join Forces: the New Drivers of Political and Sustainable Change.”

Aside from the meetings, Fu will also go to the Netherlands from 7 to 10 May to learn about the latest Dutch innovations on sustainability. Her trip there will include visiting coastal protection infrastructure, chemical and waste recycling facilities, and food science research institutes.