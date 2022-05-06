Finnish Business Council announces free Webinar on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with FinnCham Hong Kong and Aalto EE, Singapore

The Finnish Business Chamber Corporate member, Aalto Executive Education Academy, invites you to join the free webinar “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Just another management fashion or a source of sustainable competitive advantage”, on May 11 at 6 pm (UTC+8).

The webinar is organized in collaboration with FinnCham Hong Kong.

The Speaker Dr. Rebecca Piekkari from Aalto University, Finland, introduces you to the latest thinking on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and why they matter. The webinar gives you resources to reflect on your own management practices as well as actionable tools to lead others. The combination of state-of-the-art research with practical examples is powerful, making the webinar both impactful and useful. Sign up for a free webinar.

FinnCham Hong Kong’s Diversity and Inclusiveness committee is an important section of FinnCham. It is about empowering people by respecting and appreciating what makes them different, taking into account age, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability, sexual orientation, education, and national origin.

The Diversity and Inclusiveness committee believes that diversity is not the end goal, but a means to a more inclusive, more just, and more effective workplace.