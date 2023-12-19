Vietnam and Denmark empower youths to stand for sustainable future

Vietnam and Denmark jointly held “Youth For SDG16 Roundtable: Toward An Inclusive Climate Future” on Monday, 18 December 2023 to empower young people with principles in creating a sustainable future. The event was a part of ongoing UNDP project.

Knowledge on inclusive governance principles in climate-related issues and citizens’ right to have clean, healthy, and sustainable environments were shared with young participants during the roundtable.

Also joining the event the Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz. He gave opening remarks emphasizing the “crucial role of securing a sustainable green future with the youth at its heart,” according to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam