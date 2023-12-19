Denmark / General news / Vietnam

Vietnam and Denmark empower youths to stand for sustainable future

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo captured from a video posed by the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam.

Vietnam and Denmark jointly held “Youth For SDG16 Roundtable: Toward An Inclusive Climate Future” on Monday, 18 December 2023 to empower young people with principles in creating a sustainable future. The event was a part of ongoing UNDP project.

Knowledge on inclusive governance principles in climate-related issues and citizens’ right to have clean, healthy, and sustainable environments were shared with young participants during the roundtable.

Also joining the event the Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz. He gave opening remarks emphasizing the “crucial role of securing a sustainable green future with the youth at its heart,” according to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam.

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam

Related posts:

Denmark supports young change-makers in Rakhine state, Myanmar Ambassador Järviaho met with the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Singaporean politician to discuss climate action progress in Denmark Burapha Agro-Forestry, the Laos-Swedish plantation to continue improving product quality

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *