Sweden supports Green Climate Fund’s efforts in Thailand

Thailand is currently fighting flooding in many parts of the country. The Green Climate Fund, with support from Sweden, will help to improve toughness against climate change with a project aiming at enhancing climate resilience in Thailand through effective water management and sustainable agriculture.

The Green Climate Fund is the world’s largest climate fund dedicated to helping developing countries take climate action.

Read more about how Green Climate Fund’s FP170 project aims at enhancing climate resilience in Thailand through effective water management and sustainable agriculture here.