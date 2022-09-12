World Cleanup Day 2022 is around the corner

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), in collaboration with the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok, Starboard, and Trash Hero Bangkok are to organize “World Cleanup Day 2022.”

The event will take place on 17 September 2022 from 08.15 AM – 11.30 AM at Bang Pu Recreation Center (BTS Kheha Exit 3 or Song thew line).

World Cleanup Day is the world’s largest one-day civic action, engaging more than 191 countries to tackle the global waste crisis, in which volunteers and partners worldwide came together to rid our planet of rubbish.

To register, please visit here.

For further information, please visit TNCC’s website on the event.