Snøhetta designed Polestar Production Facility in Chengdu

Snøhetta has designed a new production facility for the electric performance car producer, Polestar. Located in Chengdu, China, the edifice is a production facility as well as a touchpoint for both customers and visitors.

The focus of the design has been to create a production facility that is bright, spacious, and open for everyone. The building is built around environmentally friendly solutions, providing great outdoor spaces and allowing generous amounts of daylight to enter.

Continue with the story and visit Polestar’s production plant in Chendu here