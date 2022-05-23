Special edition Carlsberg cans evokes a sense of pride in Malaysia’s Sabah community

Sabahans in Malaysia feel a renewed sense of pride as they are brought together by Danish beer brand Carlsberg with the introduction of special edition beer cans to mark the widely-anticipated Kaamatan festival.

These beer cans celebrate the pride of the state’s heritage, traditions and its natural wonders through its “Raikan Kebanggaan Sabah & Sarawak” campaign.

Carlsberg threw a culture-rich social fair at Riverson, The Walk from 12 to 15 May, decked with interactive game stations and an iconic atap bar that served Carlsberg cocktails fused with Tapai (local rice wine) as well as native dance performances.

The Carlsberg Smooth Draught special-edition cans for Gawai and Kaamatan, featuring icons such as Sabah’s Orangutan, Mount Kinabalu, and Rafflesia flower, were widely spotted being displayed and held by people enjoying the celebration.

“I want Sabahans to feel proud of the State’s natural beauty, their arts and fantastic surroundings, and also feel happy that there is a brand that celebrates this. We want to be part of this journey of Sabah pride and belonging,” Carlsberg Malaysia Managing Director Stefano Clini told a local newspaper during the event.