Travel Ban for 2 Chinese nationals accused of cyber-attacks on the EU

The council of the EU decided last Tuesday to extend the framework for restrictive measures against cyber-attacks that threatened the EU until 18 May 2025.

The latest crackdown by the EU included two Chinese and several Russian perpetrators too who are all banned due to their participation in cyber-attacks.

The news report said according to the Council, this framework enables the EU to impose restrictive measures on persons or entities involved in cyber-attacks which constitute an external threat to the EU, as well as third countries.

“Restrictive measures can also be imposed in response to cyber-attacks against third states or international organizations where such measures are considered necessary to achieve the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP),” the Council notes in a press release announcing the decision.

About a week ago, the EU Commission published a consolidated list of travel bans in its EU Sanctions Map tool, enabling EU citizens to see who is subject to a travel ban under the sanction measures, with those people therefore prohibited from travelling to the EU.

The list further includes people from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, China, Venezuela, Syria, etc.