Finnish man found dead with throat cut in house in Chonburi

A 58-year-old Finnish man was found dead on his bed with his throat cut on Tuesday morning, 28 February 2023, in his house in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand.

According to the Bangkok Post, local police found him lying on a bed, wearing only a pair of underpants. His neck was cut through, severing the windpipe. A kitchen knife was lying on his chest.

The dead man’s 49-year-old Thai wife who informed police about the case said that she found her husband’s dead body after she returned home from taking her young relative to school.

The couple had lived together for five years. She said her husband had talked about committing suicide many times, because of domestic problems in Finland. However, neighbors told police the couple often argued.

At present, the man’s body was taken to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for autopsy and the wife will be further questioned about her husband’s death.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2516931/finn-found-dead-his-throat-cut?view_comment=1