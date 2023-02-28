Finland / General news / Thailand

Finnish man found dead with throat cut in house in Chonburi

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
A police officer examines the house where the Finnish man was found dead with his throat cut in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, on Tuesday morning. Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong via Bangkok Post.

A 58-year-old Finnish man was found dead on his bed with his throat cut on Tuesday morning, 28 February 2023, in his house in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, Thailand.

According to the Bangkok Post, local police found him lying on a bed, wearing only a pair of underpants. His neck was cut through, severing the windpipe. A kitchen knife was lying on his chest.

The dead man’s 49-year-old Thai wife who informed police about the case said that she found her husband’s dead body after she returned home from taking her young relative to school.

The couple had lived together for five years. She said her husband had talked about committing suicide many times, because of domestic problems in Finland. However, neighbors told police the couple often argued.

At present, the man’s body was taken to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for autopsy and the wife will be further questioned about her husband’s death.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2516931/finn-found-dead-his-throat-cut?view_comment=1

Related posts:

Tragic football match in Indonesia causes hundreds of death Danish inmate has died in Klong Prem prison in Bangkok Calls for media protection following the Philippine journalist death More than 100 died in tragic Halloween party in South Korea

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *