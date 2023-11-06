Thai artist MILLI invited to perform at Spotify event

Thai rapper and singer, MILLI, was invited to perform at the Swedish music streaming platform’s event, “Spotify House SXSW in Sydney 2023” recently held in Australia. MILLI had been selected to be one of the artists in the “Equal” campaign by the platform in its attempt to make music made from women more accessible to listeners around the world.

“I’m extremely excited to be joining the event,” MILLI told The Standard Pop, “Spotify has been one of the important parts shaping my journey as an artist because the platform is easy to use and anyone can access my music, listen to it from anywhere, and get to know more about me.”

At Spotify House SXSW in Sydney 2023, MILLI performed many of her hits such as “Sudpang!”, “Mirror Mirror,” “The Weekend,” “Mango Sticky Rice,” and more. Other artists who were originally from South Korea and Australia, mostly, also performed at the four-night showcase under the concepts like K-Night, RADAR, Equal Night, and Hip Hop Night.

Furthermore, there were exclusive talk sessions featuring Spotify’s team members including Sulinna Ong, Eva Trifonas, Bel Aztiria, and others. They discussed viewpoints about music, cultures, technology, and innovation and how these would influence the future of the music industry.

