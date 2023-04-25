Thailand sets goal to export 4.4 million tons of fruits in 2023

Thailand’s Ministry of Commerce has set the goal to export 4.4 million tons of fresh and processed fruits in 2023, reported Pattaya Mail.

Durian, in particular, is targeted at 100 billion Baht in export value in 2023.

According to Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri, the target increased to 10% from last year.

With higher demands on the product, all sectors related to Thailand’s fruit exports are working together to make the process go smoothly and minimize any possible obstacles following the fruit management and export plan for 2023.

