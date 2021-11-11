St. Andrews School Sukhumvit 107 invites to Virtual Early Years Open House 

St Andrews School Sukhumvit 107 (S107) would like to welcome prospective parents and pupils to an EY Online Open House Event on Thursday 25th November at 4 pm.

More about the event:

Join us for an online presentation with our senior leaders to find out how we inspire academic excellence for children aged 0-18. We will discuss the S107 vision, preview our dedicated EY center, and where you can learn about the exclusive opportunities your child will have at our school.

At the session, you will meet:

Head of School, Carl Hutson

Head of EY & Primary, Kate Shaffer

To register your interest, please click here and complete the form. We will inform you of the web link to join the Google Meet closer to the time.

About St Andrews S107

St Andrews S107 is an inclusive school for 0-18-year-olds with a vibrant, green suburban campus in the heart of Bangkok. We offer all our learners an outstanding and varied experience where they will join our welcoming school community with students, parents, and teachers from over 40 different nationalities.

If you would like to know more about the school please contact; Email: Sunny [email protected], Tel: 02 393 3883