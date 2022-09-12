Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Norway / School news Thailand / Schools News / Sweden / Thailand

Mark calendar for St. Andrews 107 School Open House

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

St. Andrews International School Sukhumvit 107 will host a Secondary Open House on Saturday, 8 October 2022 at 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Mr. Carl Hutson, Head of School and Mr. Finbarr Cosgrove, Head of Secondary will welcome and guide all attendees around the secondary school facilities.

The event requires attendees to confirm a negative ATK test to access the event as per our strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

Please visit here to register for attending the event.

For further information, please contact punyachalees@standrews-schools.com

