Ambassador Grete Løchen and Hanoi Pride organizers hosted opening ceremony

On the evening of 8 November, the Hanoi Pride 2021 was officially inaugurated during an opening ceremony hosted by the Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Løchen and the Hanoi Pride organizers.

The opening ceremony took place online and at the Norwegian Ambassador’s Residence in Hanoi and also participating in the event was Ambassador Grete Løchen’s Swedish counterpart, Sweden’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe.

In an update, Ambassador Ann Måwe shared that during the opening ceremony, the Hanoi Pride committee held inaugural speeches on this year’s theme #OnBecomingPride and in a session participants shared their views, hopes and expectations.

“Supportive speeches were given by my Norwegian, American, and Canadian colleagues, and a greeting was sent through a film by us Nordic ambassadors jointly. I look forward to a (mostly digital) week in celebration of love, equality, diversity, and pride!”, Ambassador Ann Måwe said.