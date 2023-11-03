Steel cutting ceremony in Thailand for Norwegian platform

Norwegian oil company Aker BP and construction firm Aibel held the first steel cutting ceremony for the Munin platform in Thailand. A platform which is being built for the Yggdrasil development offshore Norway.

Aker BP said that the project is setting a new standard in offshore operations. Munin, which will be placed in the Northern part of the area, is an unmanned gas production platform. Moreover, it’ll be the first of its kind in Norway and should be set sail towards the country in less than a year.

“Starting construction on a new project is always exciting. Now we’ll get to see the physical result of several years of work,” Project Manager Erling Landsværk from Aibel said.

Holy water and job opportunities

The celebration began early morning on 2 November 2023, and included a ceremony with sacred chanting, food offerings and holy water blessings. Afterwards, the cutting ceremony took place with representatives from all three companies.

Lastly, Project Director, Peter Kupka, was very pleased with the ceremony. He also stressed the importance of the overall concept in Yggdrasil.

“Yggdrasil will bring enormous ripple effects and value creation. The Norwegian share of deliveries is high, and we’re talking about tens of thousands of full-time equivalents in Norway in the years to come,” he said, and added:

“The project will also help secure jobs and develop companies in the shipyard and supplier sectors across the world. Today’s ceremony is a very good example of the huge international scope of Yggdrasil.”

Source: AOG Digital