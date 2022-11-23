Celebrate Christmas with NordCham Philippines

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NorCham Philippines) is to organize “Nordic Family Christmas Celebration” on Sunday, 11 December 2022 at the IKEA in Smaland, Pasay City.

This year, there are food menus for both adults and kids (below twelve years old). Plus, there will be a Christmas Gift Exchange.

The event ticket fee costs 2,000 PHP for adults and 800PHP for kids.

Please note that the deadline for payment is on 5 December 2022.

For more information, please click here.

For registration, please visit here.