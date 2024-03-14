SweCham hosts AGM next week

The Swedish Chambers of Commerce (SweCham)’s Annual General Meeting 2024 will be held next Thursday, 21 March 2024, in Bangkok.

The event will include an overview of SweCham’s achievements and activities in 2024 and the plans moving forward. There will also be a Western style dinner and opportunities for networking and mingle.

Additionally the Deputy Governor, Khun Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, from the Tourism Authority of Thailand will attend as a guest speaker.

The SweCham Annual General Meeting 2024 is supported by Sweden Alumni Network Thailand (SANT), Swedish Women’s Educational Association (SWEA), Svenskgruppen Bangkok and the Thai-Nordic Association (TNA).

The event will take place at the Rembrandt Hotel & Suites Bangkok from 5 pm to 9 pm.

