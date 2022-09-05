Cambodia / Community news / Sweden / Thailand

SweCham welcomes new intern today

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SweCham) welcomes a new intern, Socheata Kao or Ta.

She is a Cambodian student who recently graduated from Mahidol University International College with a bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Global Affairs.

SweCham shares on the Facebook page that Ta “hopes to gain more ideas about how the world of policy and decision-making can impact society, especially the business sector, and vice versa.”

Surely, this opportunity will allow her to experience the dynamics of the relationship between Sweden and Thailand.

