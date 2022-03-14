Join SwedCham for a chat with Executive Vice President International and CEO China of AstraZeneca

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce invites its members to a chat with Leon Wang, Executive Vice President – International and China President of Astra Zeneca on 14 March.

More about the event, SwedCham writes:

AstraZeneca is a global pharmaceutical company combining Swedish and British innovation.

SwedCham China, together with the Swedish Chambers around the APAC region, is delighted to welcome Mr. Leon Wang, Executive Vice President International, and CEO China of AstraZeneca, to this APAC webinar for SwedCham members only.

We will get the opportunity to hear about AstraZeneca’s efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, its focus on harnessing the power of science, digital innovation and partnership to build more resilient healthcare systems post-pandemic, and their determination to make health happen for as many people, in as many countries as possible.

AstraZeneca develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products to treat disorders in the oncology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, infection, neuroscience, respiratory, and inflammation areas.

AstraZeneca has its corporate headquarters in Cambridge, United Kingdom, and its main research and development (R&D) centers are in Cambridge (UK), Gaithersburg (Maryland, US), Gothenburg (Sweden), and Warsaw (Poland).

Moderator for this webinar is Mr. Peter Ling-Vannerus, Chief Representative of SEB Beijing.

The event is free of charge and exclusive to SwedCham Members.

When: March 14 at 4 PM (GMT+8)

Where: Online, using SwedCham China’s online platform KUDO

Find more information and sign up here