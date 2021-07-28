SwedCham YP join forces with Danish, Finnish, and Norwegian YP’s for Nordic Quiz night 

SwedCham Young Professionals are joining forces with Danish, Finnish, and Norwegian Young Professionals and hosting a Nordic Quiz Night at Nordic Fika in Shanghai on 5 August.

More about the event from SwedCham YP:

SwedCham Young Professionals is once again joining forces with the Danish, Finnish, and Norwegian Young Professionals for an event, this time a Pub Quiz.

This is the perfect opportunity to get to know more Scandinavians in the city of Shanghai and showcase your quiz skills while having the chance to win some prizes – this is something you don’t want to miss! In the pub quiz, you will compete in teams of three to five people to answer a range of different questions with a touch of Nordicness, for the chance to win these great prizes:

1st Prize: 300 RMB gift card at Nordic Fika

2nd Prize: Bottle of wine

3rd Prize: Round of beer or shots

You sign up by yourself and if you don’t have a team, don’t worry just indicate so in the sign-up and we will pair you up with a great team. If you already have a team of three or five, please indicate so in the sign-up so that we know beforehand. Please remember that all of you competing need to sign up and buy a ticket to compete in the pub quiz. A beer and a hot dog are included in the ticket price.

So make sure to drop by and meet old and new friends, and let’s have an evening of fun together while challenging our general knowledge!

Thursday, August 5th, 2021, 19:30 – 22:00 at NORDIC FIKA, 580 Nanjing East Road, Century Plaza (located on the pedestrian street)

Find more information and sign up here