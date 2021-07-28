Finland welcomes fully-vaccinated travelers and travelers from countries on green list 

From 26 July, the Finnish Border Guard has discontinued controls at the borders based on government decisions, and fully vaccinated travelers are free to enter Finland alongside travelers from countries green-listed for entry which includes, amongst others, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, and Singapore.

Health officials will check all travelers arriving in the country and those able to show a certificate of having received a complete vaccination series of a valid Covid-19 vaccine, with the last dose injected at least 14 days before arrival, qualify for free travel.

According to the Finnish institute for health and welfare, approved vaccines includes:

Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech)

Spikevax (previously Moderna)

Vaxzevria (previously AstraZeneca)

Janssen (Johnson&Johnson)

BIBP/Sinopharm

COVISHIELD

CoronaVac

The countries currently green-listed for entry to Finland also include Macao, Australia, Iceland, Israel, Poland, San Marino, Slovakia, and New Zealand.

Find more information regarding travel to Finland here