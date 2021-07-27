Sweden and Switzerland fund BBC Media Action to support youth participation and civic engagement in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, 27 July 2021 – Sweden and Switzerland provide funding to BBC Media Action to implement the new project Klahan9 SPACE, according to this press release published by the Embassy of Sweden in Cambodia.

The project aims to increase levels of constructive participation and community engagement amongst young Cambodians aged 15-30 by equipping them with knowledge, skills, confidence, motivation, and networks.

Today, Sweden signed an agreement to provide its financial support worth 18 million SEK (approximately 2 million US dollars), while the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation will formalize its contribution amounting to USD 2.5 million. The project will be implemented from 2021 to 2024.

“The support is in line with Sweden’s development cooperation with Cambodia focusing on human rights, democracy, and rule of law. We are happy to partner with BBC Media Action to use media and communication as important instruments to motivate and support young Cambodians to participate in public life as well as support outreach activities for youth in different provinces,” Mr. Samuel Hurtig, Head of Development Cooperation, said after signing the agreement.

Klahan9 SPACE – where SPACE stands for Stimulating Participation and Civic Engagement – will include a range of complementary media production, media support, and outreach activities. It will be implemented by BBC Media Action and partners including Bophana Audiovisual Resource Center, Youth Council of Cambodia, and Youth Resource Development Program.

“The SPACE project will support youth aged 15 to 30 to constructively engage in public life in their communities by building knowledge and skills, shifting negative attitudes around youth participation, and encouraging intergenerational discussion. We are pleased to have the opportunity to build on the success of our previous youth development work and are excited to be working with experienced partners and stakeholders across the country”, said Gemma Hayman, Country Director of BBC Media Action.