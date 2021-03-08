Sweden Embassy Bangkok Women’s Empowerment Photo Challenge finalist revealed

The Sweden Embassy Bangkok released the finalist of Women’s Empowerment Photo Challenge

Vdo clip before announcement for the winner on 8 march 2021, their statement says:

We were overwhelmed by the response to and creativity shown in our photo challenge.

In total we received more than 80 entries and the jury had a hard time to select the winner.

Five contributions have been shortlisted – take a sneak peak of them in the video.

Tomorrow, 8 March 2021, on International Women’s Day the winner of this challenge will be announced.

The idea was to show different perspectives of women and girls in society as a way to highlight the importance of strengthening their rights, representation and resources.

All interpretations we got was very inspiring and powerful to see.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in this photo challenge!!