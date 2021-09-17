Meet a SwedCham HK member of the board: Maria Cruz

At the Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong’s Annual General Meeting a few months ago, a new board was elected. Being a fundamental part of the Chamber and important for future growth and opportunities, SwedCham decided to meet with the Board of Directors and give readers a chance to know them better.

In a recent article, SwedCham talked to Maria Cruz who is a Sourcing Executive with long experience from global retailers such as IKEA, H&M, Bestseller, and Etam.

Maria Cruz has been living and working in Asia since 2003, more specifically Jakarta, Ho Chi Minh City, Shanghai, and now, Hong Kong. She arrived in Hong Kong in 2017 and worked three years for an apparel manufacturer called TAL Apparel as VP Material Sourcing, which provided large volumes of fabrics and trims to a wide range of premium retailers like Burberry, Lacoste, etc.

“In the autumn of 2020, I started as General Manager for the Swedish discount retailer ÖoB/Runsven’s sourcing operations in Asia. I have offices and teams in Shenzhen, Ningbo, Ho Chi Minh City, and New Delhi, but keep my family base in Hong Kong. My family consists of my French husband, who works at the French outdoor media company JCDeucaux, and my two daughters, who attend the French International School,” Maria Cruz says.

As a Board Member in SwedCham, Maria Cruz wishes to introduce SwedCham to more members and companies and provide them with valuable insights, being the “door opener” that can make the difference, and positively surprise them about the fantastic business opportunities that exist in Asia.

“The Chamber is a reliable source on everything from market intelligence, providing you with business connections, personal growth as through the Academy and then a dash of fun – like learning how to play Mahjong!,” Maria Cruz says.

Although Maria Cruz’s journey to Hong Kong was quite a ride, she is very happy with her final destination. Read SwedCham’s full interview with Maria Cruz here