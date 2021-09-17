Finnish dairy firm Valio enters into a distribution partnership with DKSH for SE Asian market

Finnish dairy and food company Valio has entered into an agreement with food and beverage ingredient distributor DKSH on the distribution of special milk powders to Valio’s industrial customers in the Asian market.

According to this company statement, Valio is with the new partnership, pursuing growth for its dairy-based ingredients, which are ideal for special nutrition such as nutrition for the elderly people or athletes. Valio and DKSH see a lot of collaboration potential in the market for various gut-friendly, value-added, and wellness products.

The global health and wellness trend is driving the growing demand for milk-based products in Asia but the majority of the population in South-East Asia is not able to enjoy dairy products because of the lactose in milk.

“Industry-tailored, lactose-free Valio Eila® products are an example of our pioneering and research-based product development. Thanks to our unique technology, they are gut-friendly and can be enjoyed also by people who typically can’t consume milk products. We help local food industry companies to develop products for their own customers, products like protein-rich yogurts and low-sugar chocolate, that meet local nutritional needs and are gut-friendly,” says Timo Pajari, Senior Vice President heading Valio’s international sales of special milk powders.

The Finnish dairy and food company Valio is owned by 4,300 dairy farmers and has operated in the South-East Asian market for years. Valio is especially known for its high-quality, safe, and pure dairy products. Thanks to the clean Arctic environment, meticulous quality control, extremely high level of hygiene, animal welfare, and responsible milk production, Valio’s milk is among the purest in the world.

“It was natural for us to partner with DKSH because they have a strong foothold in Asia and long-term expertise in the food and beverage segment. With our products, they also have the ability to help their customers to develop new kinds of products for new target groups and thus to grow their market share in new segments. As a result of this collaboration, Valio’s special milk powders are now available in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore,” Timo Pajari says.

“We are very pleased to enter a distribution agreement with Valio in several key markets across South-East Asia and Taiwan. Valio is a brand leader in Finland and a major player in the international dairy ingredients market with over 115 years of experience and Nobel prize-winning innovation. The company’s high-quality milk powders, from fresh Finnish milk that is pure and clean combined with modern technology, are an excellent fit for our product portfolio in several applications such as Confectionery & Bakery, Dairy, and Ready meals. The products will be advantageous to our large customer base in Asia due to their protein content, taste, and other benefits. We look forward to increasing our market coverage with Valio in the region,” says Cesar Saez, Vice President of Global Food & Beverage Ingredients, DKSH.