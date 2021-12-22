Indonesia adds Norway and Denmark to travel ban list

Indonesian Senior Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said on 20 December that the two Nordic countries of Norway and Denmark have been added to the list of countries banned from entering Indonesia, media Bywire News reports.

Together with Norway and Denmark, the United Kingdom has been added as well, the Indonesian Minister said. The countries have been added to stop Covid-19 from entering the country. Hong Kong on the other hand has been removed from the list.

According to Senior Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, the move comes as a precautionary measure after the first case of the Omicron variant was detected in Indonesia last week.

Following the announcement, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia shared in an update that the Embassy is aware that an entry ban will be introduced for travelers from Denmark.

The Embassy states that there is still uncertainty associated with the precise implementation of the rules, and all Danes in Indonesia are encouraged to stay updated on the Indonesian immigration website here.

“The Embassy is following developments closely and is working to gain greater clarity about the situation and will update on an ongoing basis,” the Embassy added.