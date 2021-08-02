The Swedish business community is exploring investment opportunities in Davao City

More and more Swedish investors are exploring investment opportunities in Davao City, Philippines, and looking at ventures on business process outsourcing (BPO) and dealerships where some companies from the Nordic country already have a local presence, Business World reports.

According to Antonio S. Peralta, chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP)-Southern Mindanao Business Council, other potential investment areas for Swedish investors are in areas of manufacturing consumer durables, and distribution and dealership for industrial machinery and parts.

Davao City Investment recently hosted a joint webinar in cooperation with the ECCP – European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, in partnership with the Embassy of Sweden in Manila, Philippine Embassy in Stockholm, and DTI-PTIC Stockholm, and amongst the sectors discussed were agriculture, light manufacturing, information technology, and Smart City technology, among others.

Several major Swedish companies are already present in Davao City such as Volvo Trucks distributorship, Stockholm-headquartered Transcom through its recent acquisition of local BPO Awesome OS, Atlas Copco, H&M fashion store, and the HUSQVARNA Group that sells industrial and transportation products like KTM Motorcycles.