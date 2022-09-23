Business in Asia / Finland / Innovation & Technology / Thailand

Thailand expects more space & digital technology investments from international investors

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
The group of Ambassadors at Space Krenovation Park (SKP) in Chonburi Province, Thailand. Photo by MGR Online.

Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) and the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Office (EECO) welcomed international Ambassadors from various countries to visit the missions and operations of space technology and digital technology at the Space Krenovation Park (SKP) in Chonburi Province, Thailand on 22 September 2022.

The Ambassador and delegation from Finland attended the event as well as the Ambassador from Russia, Egypt, Mexico, Switzerland, Nigeria, East Timor, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Guatemala, Ireland, Mongolia, Bangladesh, Panama, Kosovo, Philippines, Maldives, Guatemala and Sri Lanka.

During the event, Dr. Nattawat Hongkanchanakul, GISTDA spokesman and director of the Office of Space Technology Development addressed about Advances in Space Infrastructure Development by the National Satellite Assembly and Testing Center or AIT, and the development of technology in the Innovation and Digital Technology Zone (EECd) in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC).

“We are now starting to provide development and testing services for satellite components. There are private sectors both domestically and internationally coming to use the service and it has been well received. We expect that the developments will rise the country’s space economy and encourage foreign investors to invest in the field more,” he said.

In addition, Dr. Nattawat added that Thailand’s development of technology in the Innovation and Digital Technology Zone (EECd) that GISTDA has worked on will not only open the country to more advanced aerospace business opportunities, but it will also help Thailand to has a role in the Global Value Chain in space industry.

