The Norwegian International School (NIS) in Hong Kong is hosting a “Viking Open Day” event.

The event will include various activities for kids such as bouncy castles, face painting and much more. Food will also be available.

The event is an opportunity to meet the community surrounding NIS in Hong Kong.

The event is on 2 March 2024 from 11 am to 2 pm at NIS Primary School. There will be no admission fee.

Register and read more at the website here.