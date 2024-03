The Swedish artist named Snoh Aalegra has been announced as a performer for a concert happening in Manila this May.

Snoh Aalegra is an Iranian Swedish born musician currently based in Los Angeles. She will perform at at concert in Manila hosted by the music concept called Karpos Live.

The artist’s music has been described as golden toned and jazz infused. She has both been nominated and won several Grammy’s.

The ticket sale will begin on 1 April 2024.

Source: When in Manila